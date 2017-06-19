Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) demand for separate state divisive: CPI(M)

The IPFT has called for an indefinite blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway from July 10 unless its demand for a separate state is conceded. (PTI Photo) The IPFT has called for an indefinite blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway from July 10 unless its demand for a separate state is conceded. (PTI Photo)

The ruling CPI(M) in Tripura today came down heavily on the IPFT’s plans to block roads and railway routes to press for a separate state by curving out the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

“The demand for a separate state raised by Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is divisive and aimed at disrupting the communal harmony between tribals and non-tribals of the state. They are trying to create trouble before the 2018 Assembly elections at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO),” CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar alleged.

The IPFT has called for an indefinite blockade of the Assam-Agartala National Highway from July 10 unless its demand for a separate state is conceded.

Dhar also alleged that leaders of IPFT had held a meeting with Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh on May 17 in New Delhi and the announcement for blockade of rail and roads came immediately after that.

“The United Naga Council (UNC), a front of the NSCN(IM), had blocked roads in Manipur’s Naga dominated areas to create crisis in that state. BJP had incited UNC for the road blockade programme,” Dhar said adding, within two days of BJP coming to power in Manipur, the agitation was withdrawn by UNC.

He alleged that the same tactic is being adopted by BJP to create unrest in Tripura and to topple CPI(M) from power in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App