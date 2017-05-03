India’s top envoys likely to discuss ties with Pakistan, US, China

India’s ties with its neighbours, including Pakistan, and New Delhi’s engagement with major powers will be among the issues which are expected to be discussed at a four-day meet of heads of Indian missions abroad starting on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address one of the sessions at the conference, which is organised by the external affairs ministry every year.

India’s relationship with the Trump administration as well as with China are also likely to figure during the conclave, which will be attended by around 120 top Indian diplomats posted abroad.

“They will discuss important issues pertaining to foreign policy” as well as domestic issues, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Given that the conclave is taking place at a time when Indo-Pak ties have nosedived following the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan military in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the issue is likely to figure during the deliberations.

India’s ties with the resource-rich African continent as well as with the Gulf countries and the situation in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed during the meeting.

