India’s top 10% earned more than half of national income in 2014: World Inequality Lab

TOP 1% EARNERS

* Share of top 1% earners in the country’s national income in 2014 was 22%, as compared with 6% share in 1983

* The income share of India’s top 1% rose from about 6% in 1982-1983 to above 10% a decade after, then to 15% by 2000, and further still to 22% by 2014

BETWEEN 1940s & 1980s

* The top 1% income share decreased from 21% before the second World War to 10–12% in the 1950s and 1960s and fell further to 6% in the early 1980s

* Economic inequality is widespread in India and has been growing substantially since 1980s

* This rising inequality contrasts to the 30 years following the country’s independence in 1947, when income inequality was widely reduced and the incomes of the bottom 50% grew at a faster rate than the national average

HISTORICALLY HIGH LEVEL

* The income inequality in India has reached historically high levels, as the top 0.1 per cent of earners have captured more growth than all of those in the bottom 50 per cent combined

* Lucas Chancel, general coordinator of the report, emphasised, “The fact that inequality trends vary so greatly among countries, even when countries share similar levels of development, highlights the important role of national policies in shaping inequality.”

BETWEEN 1980s & 2014

SHARE of BOTTOM, MIDDLE FALLS

* The top 10% earned 30% of national income, the bottom 50% earned nearly 24% of national income and the middle 40% just over 46% in 1983, as compared with 34%, 22% and 44%, respectively in 1990

* By 2000, the top 10% had increased its share of national income to 40%, roughly the same as that attributable to the middle 40%, while the share of the bottom 50% had fallen to around 20%

* By 2014 the richest 10% of the adult population shared around 56% of the national income. This left the middle 40% with 32% of total income and the bottom 50%, with around half of that, at just over 16%

* By 2014, the national income share of the bottom 50%, a group of about 390 million adults, was just two-thirds

of the share of the top 1%, who totalled 7.8 million

INCOME GROWTH

* During the 2000s, the annual real income growth of the top 1% was close to 8.5%, followed by the top 10% at around 7 % and the bottom 50% at less than 2.5 %. India’s countrywide average was 4.5 % over the decade

TOP 0.1% AND 0.01%

* An even stronger increase in the share of national income was experienced by the top 0.1% and top 0.01%, whose shares grew fivefold and tenfold, respectively, from 2% and 0.5% to almost 10% and 5%, between 1983 and 2014

THE REPORT

* The report was coordinated by economists Thomas Piketty, Facundo Alvaredo, Lucas Chancel, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman and shows unequal impacts of globalisation over past 40 years

* It relies on the most extensive database on the historical evolution of income and wealth inequality. It aims to contribute to a more informed global democratic debate on economic inequality by bringing the most up-to-date and comprehensive data to the public discussion

