India’s new envoy to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, arrives in Kathmandu

India’s new envoy to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Saturday arrived in Kathmandu and would submit his letters of credence to President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday. Puri, a 1982 batch IFS officer, was on March 10 appointed as India’s 24th ambassador to Nepal. His predecessor Ranjit Rae completed his term on February 28.

Puri, born in 1959, is scheduled to submit his letters of credence to President Bhandari tomorrow, according to reports. Before being assigned to Kathmandu mission, he was India’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Prior to Brussels, he was India’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in New York from 2009 to 2013. He was also a senior member of India’s Security Council team during the years 2011 and 2012, when India served on the Security Council.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now