India’s missile technology capable of safeguarding its borders, says Bhamre

Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre hailed the country’s advanced missile technology and said “India is capable enough to even counter dual attacks, if any”. He was addressing the valedictory function at the 5th edition of Bharatiya Vigyan Parishad (BVP) and Expo, titled ‘The confluence of traditional and modern science’, at Fergusson College on Sunday. A display of Brahmos, along with numerous other missile models and equipment developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), remained the star attraction of the exhibition.

“We have an excellent missile technology and our borders are secure, even in case of dual attacks on Indian land,” said Dr Bhamre.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present at the event, urged scientists to reunite and work towards bringing back the lost glory of ancient sciences.

“Our scientists have the capability and can help regain the long-lost glory of India’s ancient sciences. Works of universities, such as Takshashila and Nalanda, were world renowned. This can happen now too, when there is a confluence of various streams of science,” said Fadnavis.

The three-day expo attracted over 3.5 lakh Puneites, who enjoyed a large display of equipment, along with 303 posters. Special sessions on science by over 40 experts were also conducted. The CM further extended his government’s support for similar science annual meets in the state, to boost the technology sector in the state.

Speaking at another function in Kothrud, Bhamre said Pakistan was indulging into cross-border activities to cover up internal turmoil. He reiterated that the Indian Army was prepared to face any kind of challenge.

