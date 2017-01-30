India’s largest LGBT Pride March held in Mumbai

The organisers of LGBT Pride March say that over 14,500 members came to the event to lend their support. (Source: Queer Azadi Mumbai/Facebook) The organisers of LGBT Pride March say that over 14,500 members came to the event to lend their support. (Source: Queer Azadi Mumbai/Facebook)

Organised by Queer Azaadi Mumbai, the city witnessed India’s biggest LGBT Pride March on January 28. Around 10,000 people walked from Mumbai’s historical place August Kranti Maidan with full of joy and a lot of rainbow colors.

Just like last year, AHF India and Impulse New Delhi team from New Delhi participated in this year’s Mumbai Pride along with AHF Jyothis Mumbai colleagues. Impulse New Delhi also launched their New Year 2017 Calendar which showcases the campaign #BeSafeBeSexy.

As a forum of MSM, Transgender and Hijra Community, Impulse New Delhi creates awareness on HIV/STI within the community and provides them a safe space. Impulse New Delhi also fights for the rights of the LGBTQI community in India.

“The gay Pride is an occasion to celebrate the freedom to be who you are and feel proud of the sexual orientation you are born with. The Mumbai Gay Pride started almost a decade ago is the largest pride in India by the name of Queer Azadi March and has become like an international festival attracting lots of foreigners across the globe. It started from the August Kranti Maidan where the Quit India Movement started in 1942 signifying the freedom for the LGBT rights movement of India. Since last year AHF India Cares and Impulse New Delhi’s participation is significant,” said Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Brand Ambassador of AHF India Cares.

Bismaya Kumar Raulo – Program Coordinator Impulse New Delhi said, “Each and every citizen of the country deserves to live their life by their own terms. No one should be discriminated because of their sex, caste, gender and sexuality. This Pride is a day of celebration where we say that YES!!! We do exist in this world.”

“It is my goal to love everyone. I hate no one. Regardless of their race, religion, their proclivities, the desire of their heart and how they want to live their life and the decisions that they make. I can even respect people’s decisions and lifestyle choices just as I hope they have the courtesy to respect my decisions and my choices,” said Simran Shaikh, Board member of Impulse New Delhi and a transgender activist.

Dr V Sam Prasad – Country Program Director, AHF India Cares said, “As a global organization, AHF believes in equal rights for every individual. However in India, the scenario is quite different. The LGBT community has been always discriminated and neglected by the society as well as the government. Even today, LGBT community still fighting for their existence and identity in India. That’s something really bothers me. As an ally, I am here to support the community.”