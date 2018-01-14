India’s image is that of a fast-growing nation, says Rajnath Singh

Supreme Crisis
"The borders of India are safe... India's image in the world today is that of a fast-growing nation," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said

By: PTI | Udaipur | Published: January 14, 2018 10:08 pm
Rajnath Singh was addressing a public gathering in Rajsamand district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mewar ruler Maharana Kumbha. (File Photo)
India has emerged as a fast-growing economy and a country that has secured its borders, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

The minister was addressing a public gathering in Rajsamand district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mewar ruler Maharana Kumbha in Madariya Malyawas. “The borders of India are safe… India’s image in the world today is that of a fast-growing nation,” the minister said.

Singh said the Centre would assist in the construction of the Maharana Kumbha memorial and other works in Madaria Malyawas in all possible ways. State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria was also present on the occasion.

