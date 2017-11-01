India’s heritage in hands of those imposing lies: Sonia Gandhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal on Tuesday. Anil Sharma Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal on Tuesday. Anil Sharma

Launching yet another broadside against the BJP-led government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the country’s heritage is now in the hands of those who are bent upon rewriting history, imposing falsehood and unscientific ideas on people and stifling independent thinking. She also asked everyone to be “unafraid and uncompromising” against the forces of darkness that seek to engulf India.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi read out her speech at a gathering after presentation of the 30th Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration to Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna. Sonia was to present the award but she was indisposed.

Reading out Sonia’s speech, Rahul said Indira Gandhi stood for an India where distinctions of caste and creed, religion and region would be eradicated. “That idea of India that Indira Gandhi fought for has been thrown fundamentally into question by the rising intolerance that we are witnessing today. A view of Indian-ness that is one-sided, discriminatory, even warped, is being thrust upon us. The country’s heritage is now in the hands of those who are bent upon rewriting history, imposing falsehood and unscientific ideas on our people and stifling independent thinking,” he quoted Sonia as saying.

“The liberal, tolerant Indian ethos that Indira Gandhi embodied in her life and beliefs is openly rejected and repudiated. The precious idea of national integration has never been more necessary than today.”

The award, Sonia said, is a testament not only to Indira Gandhi’s contributions to the making of India, but to the broad view of the Indian ethos and heritage that she cherished, and her faith in national integration and unity. “It reminds all of us that like her, we must be undaunted, unafraid, and uncompromising against the forces of darkness that seek to engulf our land.”

Sonia said Krishna has spoken out on the iniquities of caste and critical necessity of maintaining communal harmony.

In his address, former PM Manmohan Singh said, “At a time when our society is facing a danger of deepening divisions, true patritism demands that we follow the path shown by Indira Gandhi and work for social and regional cohesion even as we celebrate our diversity.”

