India’s first aviation university’s inauguration in Rae Bareli postponed

The inauguration of India’s first aviation university in Uttar Pradesh which was scheduled for August 18 has been postponed. The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) at Fursatganj in Rae Bareli district was supposed to be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, his deputy Jayant Sinha, Congress vice president and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi, among others. “The inauguration, which was scheduled for August 18, has been put on hold due to some unknown reasons. The next date is yet to be announced,” an RGNAU official said today.

The central university was planned as an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation with an aim to facilitate and promote aviation studies, teaching, training and research. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 145 crore for main works and Rs 37 crore for interior furnishing of the varsity, which is planning the launch of its flagship programme in 2018 at its campus in Fursatganj. Air Vice Marshal (retired) Nalin Tandon has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor.

A number of management development programmes have also been planned and shall be conducted in subsequent years, the officials, who did not wish to be named, said. The Cabinet had in 2013 given its approval to the proposal for setting up of the university. The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University Bill, 2013had received the assent of the President of India and published in the Gazette of India on September 19, 2013. About 26.35 acres of land available with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, an autonomous flying training institute under the central government, was identified for setting up of the RGNAU in its first phase (2013-14 to 2018-19).

Fursatganj lies at the border of Rae Bareli and Amethi. In line with its objective of promoting aviation teaching and training, RGNAU has signed an MoU with GMR AviationAcademy for Joint PG Diploma in Aviation/ Airport Operations which is an employability oriented program focused on providing trained manpower to the industry, officials said. The university is also planning to launch MBA programme in aviation management in near future, they said, adding RGNAUshall also be affiliating colleges/ institutes for B.Sc.(Hons.) in aircraft maintenance.

