India’s economy became fastest growing under PM Modi’s rule: Amit Shah

Bhopal: BJP National President Amit Shah addresses during the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana’ at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI8_20_2017_000125B) Bhopal: BJP National President Amit Shah addresses during the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana’ at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI8_20_2017_000125B)

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that India’s economy has become the fastest growing in the world after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s economy has become the fastest growing economy in the world,” said Shah while addressing a function in Bhopal. Shah also blamed the previous UPA rule for putting the economy in a bad shape. During its rule the economy was in a state of paralysis and the development was stranded, said Shah.

Speaking at a function to distribute certificates to meritorious students, Shah said that recognising the potential of the youth of the country, the government has launched schemes like Start-Up India, Stand-Up India and Skill India to provide forum to them. He said it was the responsibility of the youth to ensure development of the country as they comprise 65 per cent of the total young population. “Therefore, it is the duty of the government to provide a forum to the youth-power and their immense potential so that they can stand up to ensure the country’s development at the world level,” he said. The Modi-led government at the Centre has focused on skill development and started the ‘Skill India’ scheme, he said.

Besides, to give wings to the youth potential, the government also launched Start-Up India and Stand-Up India schemes so that they get associated with the country’s development process, the BJP chief said. By taking advantage of these schemes, the youth of the country would be in a position to offer jobs rather than seeking it, he said. Shah said he sees immense potential in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s meritorious students’ scheme and that it will give boost to the state’s development.

“Shivraj’s government has framed schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society and ensured that its benefits reach to the bottom level. Because of this only, Madhya Pradesh had come out of the BIMARU (laggard) state category and is standing among the developed states,” he said.

On the occasion, Chouhan said his government wants to create industrialists like Tata, Birla and Ambanis in the state and that is why his government is providing guarantee to the banks for providing loans to youth. The prime minister wants to make India a “vishwa guru” (world leader), he said, adding that his government is also making all possible efforts for it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App