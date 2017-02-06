India’s diversity under attack from NDA govt at Centre: A K Antony

Alleging that BJP and RSS are trying to divide people on the lines of religion and make them fight against each other, Antony charged, “The country’s diversity is under attack from the NDA government at the Centre.” Alleging that BJP and RSS are trying to divide people on the lines of religion and make them fight against each other, Antony charged, “The country’s diversity is under attack from the NDA government at the Centre.”

India’s strength lies in its diversity, which is “under attack” from the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Congress leader A K Antony said on Monday. Slamming Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment that the Centre “may take a major step to ban triple talaq after UP polls”, he said, “During elections, BJP leaders come out with statements that can aggravate communal polarisation.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Inaugurating a convention of Congress-led UDF opposition to mark the launch of a series of agitations against the Centre and the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala, the former defence minister said the first stir should be taken up to protect the country’s unity in diversity.

Alleging that BJP and RSS are trying to divide people on the lines of religion and make them fight against each other, Antony charged, “The country’s diversity is under attack from the NDA government at the Centre.”

“India cannot be disintegrated by an enemy country. But, attack on the unity in diversity, the essence and the pride of the nation, can destroy the country. We should protect them…,” he said.

Slamming demonetisation, Antony claimed people are still suffering due its adverse impact and said, “The Centre should at least extend compensation to people who suffered losses due to its Tughlaqi reforms.”

Hitting out at the LDF government, the Congress leader alleged the state “administration has come to complete standstill” and people are suffering due to its “misrule.”

Referring to frequent political clashes between CPI(M) and, RSS and BJP workers in Kerala, he alleged both theseparties want the “tension” to continue as their objective is to establish biopolar politics of CPI(M) and BJP.

“We should fight the communal politics of BJP-led NDA and misrule of CPI-M headed LDF government,” Antony said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “birds of the same feather” and alleged that both leaders are pursuing a “totalitarian attitude”, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged.

UDF leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, IUML supremo Panakkad Hyderali Thangal and KPCC chief V M Sudheeran were among those who spoke at the event.