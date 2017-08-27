India’s defence strategy to become stronger gradually, forces will be adequately equipped: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley (PTI Photo) Arun Jaitley (PTI Photo)

Talking about India’s defence strategy, Union Defense Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday insisted that the country would be doing its own bit in strengthening the forces to look after the sacred boundaries itself. “The country’s defence strategy will become stronger gradually, forces will be adequately equipped,” the defence minister said.

The minister also said that the government is trying to develop the country from a net buyer of defence equipment to self-sufficient and indigenous as possible. “Hopefully in future (India) to also become a supplier to friendly countries,” said Jaitley. “This will not only improve our defence strategy but also substantially adds as far as our economy is concerned,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, from a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s program, Jaitley had said that India “needs to put all its national resources behind defence preparedness”. “We need to put our entire national resources behind our defence preparedness.” “In the present geo-political situation, India is located sensitively. Preparedness is something that India cannot compromise on,” the Defence Minister mentioned.

The minister also asserted in enhancing the country’s manufacturing ability. “With the experience of our country’s public sector undertakings and the entrepreneurship abilities of the private sector, coupled with the size of our market, that international markets can also eye, we need to enhance our manufacturing ability,” he said.

