Indians stand in solidarity with the families of the 39 Indians killed in Mosul: PM Modi

Shortly after the press briefing by Union Minister Sushma Swaraj giving out details on the death of 39 Indians in Iraq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rallied behind her and said the Ministry of External Affairs and colleagues Sushma Swaraj and V K Singh left no stone unturned in trying to trace and safely bring back those we lost in Mosul. He also said, “Indians stand in solidarity with the families of the 39 Indians killed in Mosul in Iraq and the government is “fully committed” to ensure the safety of Indians abroad.”

“Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul,” added PM Modi.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha earlier on Tuesday, Swaraj confirmed the deaths of the 39 missing Indians and said the DNA samples of 38 people had been matched by the Iraqi authorities. In the case of the 39th person, the matching was 70 per cent. In a press briefing later, she did not give a direct reply to a volley of questions on when the Indians were killed, saying it was irrelevant as the bodies could have been recovered only after Mosul was liberated from the ISIS. Mosul city was liberated from ISIS in June last year. READ: No govt can declare anyone dead without proof, says Sushma Swaraj

MEA Sushma Swaraj addressed a press conference over the death of the 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) MEA Sushma Swaraj addressed a press conference over the death of the 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

During the press conference, Swaraj slammed the Congress for disrupting her speech in the Lok Sabha and termed it as ‘cheap politics’. “Today Congress indulged in very low level of politics, probably Congress president thought how did no uproar happened in Rajya Sabha and decided to ask Scindia ji to lead protests in Lok Sabha. Playing politics on deaths,” said Swaraj. Also Read: 39 Indians kidnapped by Islamic State in Iraq are dead: Sushma Swaraj informs Parliament

