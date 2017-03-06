Indians now wary of migrating to US, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said there is no security for anyone in America and Indians are now wary of migrating to the US. “There is no security for anyone in America today. Now, our people are wary of migrating to that country,” he said in an apparent reference to the recent killing of a Telugu engineer and the other attacks on Indians in the US. “We are seeing what’s happening to the prestige of America. Its future is in jeopardy because of one leader,” the CM said without naming US President Donald Trump.

Chandrababu was speaking at a press conference in the Assembly premises here this afternoon wherein he spoke on a wide range of issues.

“What is America? Best brains in the world migrate to the US. If there are best brains, they will produce best results. But today, there is no security for anyone there.”

“America was once the safest place. I used to ask our people why they were going there. They used to say `America is the safest place.

“The systems are perfect, law and order is perfect. Now, parents are worried (about their children in USA), those who are already there are worried. Those who wanted to go are now wary. They have started thinking ‘what is the point in going’ (to the US),” Chandrababu said.

The Chief Minister expressed dismay at the current state of affairs in the US.

“America is a world leader, one that gives guidance to others. But now, in the current state of affairs, what will it tell others,” he wondered.