Indians killed in Iraq: Plane carrying 38 of 39 bodies to land in Amritsar soon

A special aircraft carrying the bodies of 38 of 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in June 2014 and whom the government recently declared dead, is expected to land in Amritsar on Monday. Of the 39 who died, 27 are from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, two from West Bengal and six from Bihar. One body is not being brought back for now as DNA testing had only provided a 70 per cent match; the others have had more than 95 per cent match.
On Sunday, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh left for Iraq to bring back the mortal remains of those killed. From Amritsar, Singh is expected to go to Patna, followed by Kolkata, to hand over the bodies to relatives of the dead, official sources said.
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, who is bringing the bodies of the 38 Indians killed in Mosul, said the burden of some responsibilities were much more and tweeted a video with the hashtag "RestInPeaceMyFellowIndians".
MEA officials, meanwhile, said External Affairs Ministry will only play a “facilitator’s role” in awarding compensation, but any such decision on central level will have to be taken by Home Ministry. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said his government would work out a proper assistance package for the families of the victims killed in Iraq and would continue giving them a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 until it is done.
On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had told Parliament that as many as 40 Indians were abducted by terror group IS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them, Harjit Masih, escaped by posing as a Bangladeshi Muslim. The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said. A political slugfest erupted, with Congress accusing Swaraj of keeping the victims' families in the dark for so long and being 'insensitive'. Congress leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Ministry of External Affairs had forcefully asserted in Parliament last year that the abducted Indians were alive, but was now saying they were dead. However, Swaraj defended the move by saying, 'It would have been a sin had we handed over anybody's body claiming it to be those of our people, just for the sake of closing files.'
The remains of 39 Indian workers killed by the ISIS in Mosul were stored in a freezer at the Medico Legal Institute, Iraq’s forensic sciences department in Baghdad. Iraq’s procedures to hand over mortal remains for transfer outside the country are lengthy, including documentation such as travel papers of the deceased. This is why there was a delay in bringing back the bodies. Also, the Al Shuhaada Foundation or Martyrs’ Foundation, the government agency that found the mass grave where the bodies were buried, has its own procedures for handing over remains.
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said all arrangements have been made to transport the mortal remains of 31 Indians to different places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. "All necessary arrangements have been made to transport the mortal remains of 31 Indians killed in Iraq, who hail from different places in Punjab and Himachal, to their native places when the bodies reach today," Sangha told PTI. "As per the information we have received, the bodies are expected to reach the international airport at Amritsar at around 1:30 pm today," Sangha said.
Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel standing committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called a meeting on Monday to deliberate upon the “safety and security of Indian workers in conflict zones”. Despite the tragedy in Mosul, more and more peple from Punjab are making a beeline for Iraq. Some even choose agents to find work in Iraq and reach project sites there through Dubai or Iran.
The Punjab government has deputed Local Bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to receive the mortal remains at the airport. Haryana Food and Civil Supplies minister Krishan Kapoor and Deputy Commissioner, Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), Sandeep Kumar will be present at the airport to receive the mortal remains of those from their state.
Some of the family members of the victims said doctors and the district administration had advised them not to open the coffins and conduct the last rites immediately, “within 15-20 minutes of bodies reaching homes”. The last rites will be performed under supervision of the district administration concerned in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. “We wanted to keep the remains for a couple of days because some of our relatives have to reach from faraway places, but the district administration has advised us that it would not be possible to keep the remains for long. We have now planned to perform the cremation around 4 pm tomorrow,” said Surinder Kaur, mother of Gurdeep Singh of Jaidpur village in Punjab.
The Iraqi Health Ministry said on Sunday that it handed over bodies of 38 Indian workers to the Indian Embassy in Iraq. Indian Ambassador to Iraq Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit said the bodies had been taken to Baghdad International Airport and would be flown back on a military flight.
Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh has left for India from Baghdad International Airport and is bringing back the bodies of 38 of the 39 Mosul victims. The special military aircraft will first stop at Amritsar and the bodies will be handed over to the relatives. Then Singh will go to Patna, followed by Kolkata. Of the 39 who died, 27 are from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, two from West Bengal and six from Bihar.