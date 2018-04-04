Indians killed in Iraq: 10 out of 11 consigned to flames in Doaba

A casket of one of the 38 victims being loaded onto an IAF aircraft in Baghdad on Sunday. (AP Photo) A casket of one of the 38 victims being loaded onto an IAF aircraft in Baghdad on Sunday. (AP Photo)

The mortal remains of 10 out of 11 from Doaba, who were killed in Iraq, were consigned to flames Tuesday. The death certificates given to the families revealed that they were all ‘shot in the head’ in the year 2014.

There were 13 youths from Doaba including 7 from Jalandhar, two each from Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr districts. While two from Kapurthala were cremated Monday evening, 10 were cremated Tuesday.

One deceased, Gurdeep Singh, from Jaidpur village of Hoshiarpur district will be cremated Wednesday as the family had requested the district administration to postpone it as the younger brother of the deceased is on his way to Punjab from the Middle-East.

Nirmal Chand, the brother of Balwant Rai, who was cremated today at Dhadda village in Jalandhar, while talking to the media said Centre should provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to each family as they had failed to get information about the victims.

