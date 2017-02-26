Indians arrested so far for their alleged affiliation to Islamic State

Maharashtra ATS arrested Raisuddin Siddique, 37, who worked as a teacher in Hingoli area in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. Maharashtra ATS arrested Raisuddin Siddique, 37, who worked as a teacher in Hingoli area in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district.

Gujarat’s anti-terrorism squad arrested two brothers in Gujarat today who were suspected to be affiliated to terrorist outfit ISIS. The two brothers Waseem and Naeem Ramodiya were arrested from Rajkot and Bhavnagar, Gujarat, respectively. They were allegedly in contact with ISIS operatives based abroad through social media and planning to conduct serial bomb blasts at religious spots in the state in the coming few days. Similar arrests have been done in the past. Here is a list of the major cases where Indians were identified to be ISIS operatives, sympathisers or affiliates and some were arrested for the same.

The crackdown on the Parbhani module of ISIS was the start of major operations against ISIS terrorists and recruiters in India. On July 24, 2016, 24-year-old Shahid Khan, an ITI dropout, was arrested by Maharashtra ATS from Parbhani district in Marathwada region with IEDs. He was allegedly in touch with ISIS operatives through social media. Few days before his arrest, 31-year-old Nasir Bin Yafi Chaus, who was a construction contractor, was arrested from Parbhani. Chaus intended to join ISIS and was in contact with recruiters for the same.

Maharashtra ATS arrested Raisuddin Siddique, 37, who worked as a teacher in Hingoli area in Maharashtra's Parbhani district in August 2016. He was one of the four main arrested from the Parbhani module. Siddique was alleged to be involved in a conspiracy to carry out attacks at Aurangabad police station and at the residence of a high-ranking IPS officer. He met his three main accomplices regularly at the Noor-Ul-Quran masjid in Madina Pati to discuss their plans. His three accomplices – Shahid Khan, Nasr Bin Yafi Chaus and Iqbal Ahmad Kabir Ahmad were arrested later.

Two days before the Marathwada arrest, 43-year-old Rizwan Khan was arrested for recruiting youths for ISIS from Thane in a joint operation conducted by Maharashtra ATS and the Kerala Police. Several youths from Kerala were reported to have been radicalised by people like Rizwan and other ISIS recruiters. Those youths subsequently left for ISIS held territories in the Middle East. The arrest was part of the same probe in Kerala.

A day prior to that, both forces arrested Arshi Qureshi who was part of IRF and was alleged to be radicalising youths. He was operating from Navi Mumbai area. He was traced to Navi Mumbai after a case was filed in Kochi by the brother of a radicalised young woman who was suspected to have joined ISIS along with her husband. Both were said to have left the state.

On August 13 last year, Mubai police arrested Mohammad Haneef, a maulana, wanted for indoctrinating Muslim youths with ISIS ideology and coercing them into joining the outfit. He was arrested from Kannur district’s Peringathoor area. Haneef has allegedly indoctrinated at least 21 youths with ISIS ideology and radicalised them. All 21 are said to be from Kerala and feared to have joined ISIS by now.

Haneef was part of a recruitment module and was one of the first arrested in the case. The police wanted him after 60-year-old Abdul Majeed Kadar Khan filed a case claiming his son Ashfaque was one of the 21 missing Kerala youths who were radicalised by Haneef. Majeed’s complaint mentioned Ashfaque was indoctrinated in Kasargod district. Haneef had introduced Ashfaque to Qureshi and Rizwan Khan in Kerala and they frequently met in Mumbai’s Dongri area at IRF locations.

Twenty-five-year old Ebin Jacob from Kochi, whose sister Merin alias Mariam and her husband Vincent alias Yahia Merin alias Mariam have been missing, told the police that there was a forced attempt to convert him to Islam and join ISIS by Bestin and Qureshi.

One Rashid Abdulla was said to have left India to join ISIS forces in Middle East.

Meanwhile, testimonies of several recruiters suggest a much larger web of recruitment and attempted Indian participation in ISIS operations.

Besides, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gave a statement in November last year that said they had arrested 5 suspected ISIS terrorists till then. The statement said those arrested included people who had post graduate degrees and some who were trained engineers. NIA said 4 out of 5 had formal schooling and the rest had madrassa education.

The arrests were part of 12 cases related to ISIS terrorism and in a year this was the highest number of arrests since the the agency was formed after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Only two cases were registered in 2015. The agency’s figures revealed 28 were in the age bracket of 18-25, 20 fell in the 25-40 range and four were over 40-years-old.

Out of all the people arrested by NIA in relation to ISIS terrorism, 50 per cent belonged to the Ahle Hadith religious affiliation, 30 per cent were of Tabligi/Jammat and the rest were followers of the Deobandi school.

