Indians are capable of doing almost everything for development of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/ @BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a conference on Transformation of Aspirational Districts at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the plans made by the government and the aspirations of the people should go together. Speaking at a conference on ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, PM Modi said that “we are rich in immense abilities, we are living in the age of immense possibilities and we can achieve unequalled achievements by becoming the birthplace of immense opportunities”.

While upholding Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s principles, PM Modi said he had fought for social justice throughout his life. He also argued that although banks were nationalised, the poor people did not get access to them. “Banks were nationalised but that did not give the poor access to these banks.We changed that through Jan Dhan Yojana. We showed that when the people decide to bring a positive change, it is possible to achieve it,” he said.

Citing examples of electrification in villages and construction of toilets in villages and schools, PM Modi said it is a reminder that Indians are capable of doing almost everything for the development of the country. “Our system, the team of officials showed that it is possible to electrify villages at a record pace and it is possible to build toilets in our cities as well as villages at historic speed,” he said. “We were struggling with many social problems, construction of toilets in villages and schools have helped people overcome those. Apart from the hygiene issue, we have also been able to provide electricity to a number of areas and villages. Through all such examples, I want to remind all Indians that we are capable of doing almost everything for the development of the country,” he further added.

Laying emphasis on serving less developed districts for overall development, PM Modi said that while serving these districts may not be glamorous but it will give an important platform to make a positive difference. “If an area of a state does not develop for a long time, then it becomes a barrier to the development of other areas one after another. Therefore, it should be our endeavour that no area will be left behind in the developmental race. The development of every village of 115 districts will become part of an effort to reach the commitment to social justice, whose dream was seen by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.”

The PM reiterated the need for holistic and inclusive development. He said even in states with strong development indicators there would be areas which would need a greater push for development. He further added, “Challenges have its own strength. I never consider those people whose life has never been challenged. Life is made up of those who have the power to get rid of the challenges.”

As April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti, the PM concluded his speech asking people to devote the next three months pioneering innovation in the less developed districts and transforming the lives of the poor.

