India, Indonesia to enhance ties in cyber security, intelligence

India and Indonesia on Tuesday decided to enhance cooperation in cyber security and intelligence sharing. This was decided at a meeting between Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and visiting Indonesian Minister for Security Gen Wiranto at New Delhi.

“The bilateral meeting with Indonesian Minister for Security and Coordination was very fruitful. The meeting focused on cyber security and intelligence sharing,” Rijiju said.

The delegation level meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Home Affairs and Indonesian Ministry of Security and Coordination.

