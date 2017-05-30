Indian woman sold, tortured in Saudi to return to the country tomorrow, confirms Sushma Swaraj

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna, File) Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna, File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed that the 55-year-old Indian woman who was allegedly sold and tortured in Saudi Arabia will return to the country tomorrow. Taking to Twitter, she said, “Sukhwant Kaur is returning home on 31 May 2017 at 0415 hrs by Flt G9406.” Swaraj was intimated of the incident after a news report quoted Kaur’s husband, Kulwant Singh, alleging that she had travelled to the Gulf country on a three-month tourist visa in January, but was sold and tortured there.

Thanks for bringing this to my notice. Sukhwant Kaur is returning home on 31 May 2017 at 0415 hrs by Flt G9406. http://t.co/jOSFcmFJA8 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2017

“On May 7, my wife called me up from a hospital in Hail City of Saudi Arabia. She said the travel agent had sold her to a local resident and she was forced to work as a slave in his house and was being badly treated and even tortured,” he was quoted as saying in a news report by Hindustan Times. Kaur, who is originally from Jalandhar, was taken to Saudi Arabia by a Delhi-based agent.

Kulwant added that his wife had contacted him for a week from Saudi Arabia after she left India, after which her phone was switched off. He claims the agent did not pick up his called either.

