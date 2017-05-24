Indian national ‘forced’ to marry Pakistani man allowed to return, ensured security till Wagah

The Islamabad High Court has allowed Uzma to return to India and has also assured ‘police security’ till Wagah Border. The Islamabad High Court has allowed Uzma to return to India and has also assured ‘police security’ till Wagah Border.

Uzma, the Indian woman, who alleged that she was forced to marry a Pakistani man, has been given the permission to travel to India, Pakistani news outlet Geo News reported on Wednesday.

A bench of the Islamabad High Court returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir had submitted to the court a day earlier. According to Geo News, the court has also ordered that police provide security to Uzma till Wagah Border.

Tahir reportedly expressed his desire to meet Uzma in private but the woman refused. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who headed the bench of the Islamabad High Court, remarked that if she did not want to meet Tahir “she won’t be forced”.

During proceedings, Uzma reportedly fainted in the court following which paramedics were called in.

On May 19, Uzma had submitted a 6-page reply in Islamabad High Court reiterating her desire to return to India. She alleged her Pakistani husband had forced her to sign the nikahnama (nikah papers) and marry him at gunpoint. In her reply, she claimed that Tahir’s affidavit was based on lies. She has also requested to travel to India as her visa will expire on May 30.

The case came to light when Tahir claimed that his newly-wed wife Uzma was detained by the Indian High Commission during their visit to apply for visa on May 7. Indian High Commission later claimed that Uzma was staying at their premises on her own will.

According to Tahir, Uzma, belonging to New Delhi, and they fell in love with each other in Malaysia. He claims that on May 1, she travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah border, and got married to him on May 3.

While speaking to Pakistani media, Uzma claimed that she did not know that Tahir was already married and had four children, and that she was forced to marry him at gunpoint.

Tahir, however, countered her claims by providing details of a private conversation which apparently seems to show that Uzma was aware of his first marriage. Tahir also presented the video of the marriage ceremony which reportedly showed no use of violence or force.

