Indian woman allegedly detained by husband in Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj assures help

Mohammadia Begum’s father speaking with news agency ANI Mohammadia Begum’s father speaking with news agency ANI

An Indian woman Mohammadia Begum and her father Mohammad Akbar on Monday sent a message on YouTube to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj alleging that the woman’s husband had detained her in Pakistan. The minister took to Twitter on Monday and informed everyone about the same. “I received a Youtube message from Shri Mohammad Akbar that his daughter Mohammadia Begum an, Indian national was married in Pakistan,” she wrote.

Swaraj added that the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan had met Mohammadia Begum and the latter had expressed a desire to return to the country. “Our mission sent a Note Verbale requesting the safety, security and well-being of Mohammadia Begum,” Swaraj said adding that the woman is being ill-treated by her in-laws in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father told news agency ANI on Tuesday that he had also written a letter to the EAM regarding the issue and said that she had responded to the letter. “My daughter was called to Indian High Commission in Islamabad for completion of documents but her husband prevented her from going,” Mohammad Akbar added. The EAM said, in a Tweet, that the Indian High Commission has been asked to renew the woman’s passport and initiate the process of her return to India.

