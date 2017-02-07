Indian villagers get back right over their land on Indo-Bangla border after 11 years

The villagers finally started moving across the river to their own land and started cultivation work on Tuesday, the BSF PRO said. The villagers finally started moving across the river to their own land and started cultivation work on Tuesday, the BSF PRO said.

Nearly eleven years after a friction between the Border Security Force and the then Bangladesh Rifles compelled them to abandon their land across the Surma river on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district of southern Assam, villagers have finally got back their land after border forces of the two countries finally resolved the issue. The villagers of Harinagar, Kinokhal and Chandinagar who were cultivating on their land well within Indian territory for decades were stopped from doing so after the Surma river that runs parallel to the international boundary had changed course in 2006. The change of river course put the land on its other side, following which the Bangladesh border troops started preventing the Indian people from crossing the river to work on their land.

“About 220 acres of agricultural land that suddenly fell on the other side the Surma river was left abandoned since August, 2006 when troops of the then Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB) fired mortar shells and automatic weapons on the India side, compelling the BSF to retaliate. Since then, neither Indian villagers went there to cultivate, nor was a joint verification of boundary pillars carried out between the two border guarding forces,” a press release issued public relations officer of the BSF Mizoram and Cachar Frontier on Tuesday said.

While the long-pending issue of joint verification of boundary pillars in that area was finally resolved on January 14 between Commanding Officers of both the BSF and Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB), the villagers finally started moving across the river to their own land and started cultivation work on Tuesday, the BSF PRO said.

“After the issue was finally resolved amicably by the all-out efforts of BSF, it will now facilitate the genuine Indian farmers to cultivate their land ahead of Surma river up to International Border. This has brought happiness among the people of the three Indian border villages, thus enabling them to cultivate their abandoned land and march towards prosperity,” the PRO said.

