Indian shot dead by miscreants in Washington, Sushma Swaraj says following up with police

Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday confirmed the death of an Indian national in Washington State in the United States who was shot dead by two armed miscreants. Vikram Jaryal, 26, was working at the gas station of a family friend when two armed miscreants entered the shop at 1:30 am in the night, snatched cash from him and one of them shot him on his chest resulting in his death, Swaraj said in multiple tweets.

The foreign minister said the ministry is coordinating with investigative agencies who have got CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the suspects. The Indian consulate in San Francisco is in touch with Jaryal’s family and is additionally following up with the local police.

Press Trust of India reported that Jaryal, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, was working at a store at the AM-PM gas station in Yakima City when he was shot by the robbers.

“The victim was able to tell officers what happened when they arrived a few minutes later; but tragically, he died a short time later at the hospital,” police was quoted saying by the NBC Right Now channel.

Jaryal had come to the US just 25 days ago.

