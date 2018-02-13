Indian Union Muslim League panel gets women members

IUML selected Noorbina Rasheed, KP Mariyumma and Khamarunissa Anwar as the first women members. IUML selected Noorbina Rasheed, KP Mariyumma and Khamarunissa Anwar as the first women members.

Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League has for the first time given space for women and Dalits in its state secretariat committee. In the 63-member secretariat, which was constituted on Sunday, IUML selected Noorbina Rasheed, KP Mariyumma and Khamarunissa Anwar as the first women members. The Dalit representatives are U C Raman and A P Unnikrishnan.

The IUML move to include women in its top body comes almost a decade after the state started 50 per cent reservation for women in three-tier local bodies in Kerala. The reservation prompted the IUML bring in more women into the political forum, especially in Malappuram district, its stronghold. IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed said the party wanted to give place to women in the secretariat as there was increase in women members.

“Women membership in the party has gone to 40,000 out of 18 lakh members. We have to accommodate more women and Dalits in tune with the changing times. It should be seen as a change in the party’s outlook,’’ he said.

