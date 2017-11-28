30-yr-old lives after Delhi doctors perform first-ever kidney transplant in Tanzania

The team of Delhi doctors at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam The team of Delhi doctors at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam

Tanzania’s premier health facility — the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam — has been operational for over a century. But last Tuesday, the hospital achieved one of its most significant milestones: Handing a lifeline to a 30-year-old woman by conducting the country’s first kidney transplant. And they did it with some help from a Delhi hospital.

A team of nephrologists, anaesthesiologists and critical care specialists from Delhi’s BLK Super Speciality Hospital, along with specialists from Tanzania, performed the first-ever live organ transplant in the country on the woman, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease and had been on haemodialysis for over a year.

Ummi Mwalimu, the Health Minister of Tanzania, said: “We are very thankful to Indian doctors as such surgeries would provide cost relief and enable Tanzanians to access world class health services. The success of this kidney transplantation has laid a noble foundation for the introduction of other organ transplantations in the country.”

He told The Daily News that the government spends at least 2.8 bn Tanzanian shilling annually on at least 35 patients, who are transported abroad for kidney transplants. He also told the national daily that the government is “looking forward to performing kidney transplants on four other patients in January, 2018”.

Dr H S Bhatyal, Head of Urology and Kidney Transplantation at BLK Super Speciality Hospital, who headed the team, told The Indian Express: “This is one of the most significant milestones for Tanzania as far as their medical history is concerned. The recipient is a 30-year-old teacher. The donor is a 27-year-old man — the patient’s brother. Since it was the first case, we did not choose a high-risk patient. Two surgeries — the retrieval and the kidney transplant — took place simultaneously. Both went smoothly. Apart from two nephrologists, the anaesthesia team and the critical care team were from India. The Tanzanian team helped us throughout.”

With the absence of local law on transplantation, the hospital had adopted the Indian law for conducting the surgery. “In transplants, documentation is very important. We trained them about it. In the absence of a transplant law, they followed India’s Organ Transplant Act. Since there can be an illegal transplantation, this aspect too was taken care by the Indian team. Once they prepared the patients, we asked them to send all documents to us. The legal files were prepared in India. We asked them to coordinate with the patients if anything was found lacking. After that, we selected the patient for transplantation,” Bhatyal said.

He also said that the preparation for the first transplant began a year ago, with the training of 33 doctors from Tanzania in Delhi. “We have been preparing the grounds for the surgery for the last one year. We trained the team for three months when they came to India. After the training, we went to Tanzania thrice to check the readiness of the team to perform the transplant. The development of infrastructure was done in a phased manner,” he said.

“In India, they were given in-depth training on how to carry out the transplant. They also were trained in creating all supportive services like CT scan and doppler. After going back to their country, the team began preparing two operation theatres and one specialised transplant ICU. Finally, after the laboratory services were set up, we carried the reagents from India to test the tissues for transplantation,” Bhatyal added.

Even before the process to set up the OTs began, the Indian doctors, along with the Tanzanian team, created a new dialysis unit. “Both the teams started a vibrant dialysis programme. It was from here that we felt the need to take it to the next step. Now, the hospital has a state-of-the-art dialysis facility,” Bhatyal said.

Currently, MNH Hospital is offering dialysis services to at least 200 patients.

