Indian teen rescued from kidnappers in Nepal; 4 arrested

Nepal Police on Tuesday rescued an Indian teenager and arrested four persons for allegedly abducting him for ransom.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, 16, who hails from Bihar’s Nirmali town, was abducted on April 5. He was rescued early morning from a house in Lahan Municipality-15 of Siraha district, about 242 kms from Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

Four suspects — Ramesh Lama, Jayaram Yadav, Kishun Yadav and Deep Narayan Yadav — have been arrested. A joint team raided Lama’s house where Yadav was held hostage, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hira Bahadur Pandey said.

The accused had demanded money from the boy’s father in Bihar for his safe release, the officer was quoted as saying by the report. The boy will be handed over to his family after investigation, police added.

