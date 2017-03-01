Indian techie’s murder very unfortunate: US Embassy official

Expressing regret over the killing of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas in the USA, a senior diplomat in the US Embassy in New Delhi today termed it as “very unfortunate”. “I hate these types of incidents, which are really very unfortunate. But Americans are not against Indians,” Counsellor for Cultural Affairs in the Embassy, Dr Craig L Dicker, told reporters in Coimbatore.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and Alok Madasani, of the same age, was injured in the shooting on February 22 night by 51-year-old US navy veteran Adam Purinton who screamed racial slurs and told them “get out of my country”.

A 24-year-old American, Ian Grillot, tried to intervene and received injuries in the firing in Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Dr Dicker denied the rumour of visas not being issued to foreigners, including Indians.

The diplomat was in the city to attend a workshop organised by Tie Global, which had recently launched ‘All India Road Show on Women’s Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurship’ and today selected 25 aspiring women entrepreneurs to become mentees from Tamil Nadu.