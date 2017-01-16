Indian surgical strike will meet befitting response, warns Pakistan

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned India of severe consequences in case of a surgical strike on his country. (Source: PTI) Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned India of severe consequences in case of a surgical strike on his country. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned India of severe consequences in case of a surgical strike on his country. The minister also claimed that India does not want to continue the process of negotiation with Pakistan and reduce the tension.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“If India conducts a surgical strike such a response would be given that the country would not even dream of it,” Asif said in a fiery speech during the Senate session, according to Geo TV. Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had said his forces are fully geared to respond to “any aggression” by India.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are fully geared to respond to any aggression by India,” army spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor had quoted Gen Bajwa as saying. Ghafoor also tweeted that Gen Bajwa rejected the “self defeating claims” of Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat about ‘so called surgical strikes’ and its possible recurrence.

India maintains that its forces in September last year conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targetting terrorists and destroying their training camps. Gen Rawat, who took over as the 27th chief of Indian army on December 31, had said India will give a calibrated “hard” response to terror activities that will compel Pakistan to completely rethink its strategy on supporting insurgency and terrorism.

Gen Rawat was actively involved in the surgical strikes on terror camps across the LoC.