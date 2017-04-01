Indian student assaulted in Poland

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

An Indian student was beaten up in a tram in the city of Poznan in Poland on Wednesday. The student, who is yet to be identified, was earlier reported to have died because of the assault. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s attention was drawn to a Polish news report about the incident. The person who drew the attention of the minister on Twitter said the Indian student had died, though the translated version of the Polish report only said that the victim had been beaten up.

Responding immediately, Swaraj sought more information from Indian ambassador in Poland Ajay Bisaria. The ambassador said the student had survived the attack.

