Indian soldiers mutilated: DGMO speaks with Pakistani counterpart over hotline, expresses grave concern over LoC attack

Two soldiers, subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF constable Prem Sagar, were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistani troops.

Director General of Military Operations, Lt General AK Bhatt spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed grave concern over the mutilation of two Indian soldiers at Krishna Ghati and the way the patrol party was targeted, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Pakistan, however, stuck to its initial stand and repeated that it did not mutilate the bodies. Highlighting the issue of Border Action Team (BAT) training camps near the Line of Control (LoC), Bhatt blamed the Pakistan army for providing cover fire to a BAT unit.

On Monday, Pakistani BAT crossed into Indian territory and ambushed an Indian patrol party. Two soldiers, subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF constable Prem Sagar, were killed and their bodies mutilated by the Pakistani troops. After news of the attack emerged, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat rushed to Srinagar. Defence Minister Arun Jatiley condemned the attack terming it “inhuman”. He added that the jawans sacrifice would not go in vain.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BSF ADG K K Choubey called for a revision of the standard operation procedure (SoP). He added that the top heads of both BSF and military will discuss ways to minimise such incidents in the future.

