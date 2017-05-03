Indian soldiers mutilated: MEA summons Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit outside South Block on Thursday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit outside South Block on Thursday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

A day after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) warned his Pakistani counterpart of a strong response from the Indian army for the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit to the South Block.

On Monday, Pakistan’s border action team (BAT) crossed into Indian territory and ambushed an Indian patrol unit at Krishna Ghati sector near the Line of Conrol (LoC). In the attack, the BAT killed and mutilated the bodies of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF head constable Prem Sagar. The next day DGMO AK Bhatt spoke to his counterpart over hotline and “expressed grave concern about the incident”. The DGMO also raised concerns over the the presence of BAT training camps close to the LoC in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Calling it a “dastardly attack”, the Ministry of Defence said that “full fire support” was provided by a Pakistani army post near the attack site. Pakistan, however, maintained that their troops did not violate the ceasefire agreement or cross the LoC.

Prior to the telephone exchange, BSF Additional Director General, Westren Command, K N Choubey termed the attack as “very well coordinated”. He also called for a revision of Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to stem such incidents.

