Indian soldiers mutilated: Here’s how political parties reacted to ‘reprehensible attack’

Strongly condemning the “unsoldierly” act, the Northern Command of the Indian Army said “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded. (Reuters Photo) Strongly condemning the “unsoldierly” act, the Northern Command of the Indian Army said “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded. (Reuters Photo)

Two Army jawans were killed and their bodies were mutilated by Pakistan’s Border Action Team during an attack on a patrol party along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday morning. Strongly condemning the “unsoldierly” act, the Northern Command of the Indian Army said “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.” “Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” the release said. This was the third such incident in the past six months. The deceased included an Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and a head constable of Border Security Force Prem Sagar. The conduct of Pakistan’s BAT team also elicited strong reactions across the political spectrum.

However, Pakistan Army has denied either committing any ceasefire violation on LoC or a BAT action in the KG sector. “Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LoC as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies is also false,” a statement from the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations wing said. “Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and will never disrespect a soldier,” it said.

Here’s how prominent parties and politicians reacted to the “barbaric” act:

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley: Describing the killing and mutilations of two Indian jawans as an “extreme form of barbarism”, Jaitley said the armed forces will give a befitting reply to their neighbour at an appropriate time. “Two of our soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch have been killed and their bodies mutilated by our neighbour. This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks don’t even take place during war, let alone during peace time,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma: Condemning the incident, the Congress said such cowardly acts are unacceptable in a civilised society and are not conducive to the neighbouring country’s own interests and security. Congress’ senior spokesperson Anand Sharma also attacked the BJP-led NDA government over its Kashmir policy and said, “it has been a disaster marked by political opportunism”. “It is the prime minister’s duty that he takes the opposition leadership into confidence. The prime minister should hold a meeting with opposition leaders and discuss the policy he has in mind to control what is happening in Kashmir and along the border. The situation is serious and we cannot overlook it and the prime minister should focus on governance and stop propaganda and claims,” he said.

CPI Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury: Terming the act as a “reprehensible attack”, Yechury said, “Security of our borders & people is the govt’s responsibility. We must ensure that we don’t give opportunities to our enemies to attack us.” He expressed confidence that army will respond appropriately but asked why the country doesn’t have a full-time defence minister.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers killed in the attack. “Terrible 24 hours in J&K. 2 soldiers killed & mutilated near the LoC. 5 policemen & 2 bank employees shot in a robbery bid in South Kashmir,” he said on Twitter. “My unqualified condemnation of the appalling treatment of our soldiers & the killings in Kulgam & heartfelt condolences to the families,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli: The BJP spokesperson said it appears that “inhumanity and barbarism” has become the norm in Pakistan. “This act will not go unpunished as under Prime Minister Narendra Modi the army has not been restrained from responding to Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire violations,” he said.

