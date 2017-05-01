Indian soldiers mutilated: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley vows retaliation as Pakistan denies charges

Describing the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan’s Border Action Team as an “extreme form of barbaric act”, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday insisted that their sacrifice won’t go in vain. While condemning the act, Jaitley said the armed forces will give a befitting reply to their neighbour at an appropriate time. “This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks do not take place during war,” he added.
The Act of killing & mutilating the bodies of two of our soldiers is the most reprehensible & barbaric. The sacrifice will not go in vain.
— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 1, 2017
Two Indian security force personnel were killed and their bodies were mutilated during an attack by Pakistan’s BAT team on a patrol party along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Reacting to the incident, the Northern Command of the Indian Army issued a statement saying, “such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded.”
Also Read: Pakistan mutilates bodies of two Indian jawans; Army says will ‘respond appropriately’
“Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” the release said.
The deceased included an Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and a head constable of Border Security Force Prem Sagar.
In pic: BSF head constable Prem Sagar who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch (J&K) pic.twitter.com/4J75iv7S6A
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017
The attack occurred hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high level meeting at his residence this morning, over recent attacks and security concerns in the country. Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Sukma attack that killed 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh were among the matters that were discussed.
However, Pakistan Army denied either committing any ceasefire violation on LoC or a BAT action in the Krishna Ghati sector. “Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on LoC as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies is also false,” a statement from the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations wing said. “Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and will never disrespect a soldier,” it said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 1, 2017 at 8:13 pmHow could Pak army soldiers cross the LoC and kill two Indian soldiers and then mutilate them without getting detected? Indians should question their own govt and army because even in past these mutilated bodies mysteriously turn up when Kashmir is in focus.Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 8:05 pmI think Indian army should take strong actions and Indians abroad should also take strong stand. Most of them are sleeping.Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 8:03 pmSanghis can kill innocents only for mother cow. Impotents! They can't do a thing to sReply
- May 1, 2017 at 8:00 pmRIP .great men ... India should retaliate ..by taking time . It's usual .. When some leader from other country visits India and advise for talks .. Pukistan army create a tensionil in the border .. That shows they really dont want peace over the issue ..Their government wishes it thoughReply