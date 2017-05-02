Jawans of his battalion had released Punjabi song challenging Pakistan

The name of the battalion was also mentioned in one of the stanzas of the song. (Representational. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi 27-04-2017) The name of the battalion was also mentioned in one of the stanzas of the song. (Representational. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi 27-04-2017)

JUNIOR COMMISSIONED Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, whose body was mutilated Monday by the Pakistan Army in the Krishna Ghati area of Jammu and Kashmir, belongs to the same battalion of the Sikh regiment whose jawans had released a song on social media some months ago from their field location, challenging Pakistan.

The video, which went viral on social media platforms in November 2016, showed five jawans of the Sikh regiment at their post along the Line of Control dressed in battle fatigues and one of them singing the song in Punjabi while it was recorded on a mobile phone. The name of the battalion was also mentioned in one of the stanzas of the song.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone from Gurgaon, Lt Gen S S Chahal (retd), former Director-General, Military Operations (DGMO), and a former Commanding Officer of the same battalion, said he had also seen the video on Facebook and that the unit was indeed a “fine one with lot of enthusiasm.” “It is one of young battalions of the Sikh regiment and was raised in 1980. I commanded it during Operation Blue Star in Chandigarh and later in the North East. I am sure that the Army and the battalion will avenge this act of Pakistan Army,” he said.

Lt Gen Raj Kadyan (retd), former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, said it was a “serious violation.” He said it was now clear that the Pakistanis came well inside the Line of Control and this is not just a ceasefire violation but also a violation of territorial integrity.

“It is only when a hefty price is extracted from them (Pakistan Army) that they will understand the repercussions. The Indian Army has the means and methods and can inflict a heavy price on the Pakistan Army,” said Lt Gen Kadyan. Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen B S Jaswal, said the aim of the Pakistan Army was to provoke the Indian Army to retaliate during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan so that the Kashmir issue could get international traction.

