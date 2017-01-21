Now that Chandu is back, grandmother’s ashes can be immersed, says family of soldier returned by Pak

Indian soldier Chandu Chavan was released by Pakistan today (Source: @OfficialDGISPR/Twitter) Indian soldier Chandu Chavan was released by Pakistan today (Source: @OfficialDGISPR/Twitter)

As Indian soldier Chandu Chavan was on Saturday released by Pakistan following his capture across the border last September, the ashes of his grandmother can finally be immersed in river, his family said. Chandu’s grandmother had died of shock after he was captured by the Pakistani forces. Hearing the news of his release, his brother Bhushan Chavan, who too serves the Armed Forces, said the family was grateful to the government.

“My grandmother died of heart attack after hearing the news of Chandu’s capture by Pakistan. We had decided that until he returned her ashes will not be immersed in river. That day has now come,” said Bhushan, speaking to PTI from the family’s native place, village Bor Vihir in Dhule district of North Maharashtra. Preparations had started in the village to give Chandu a grand welcome and crackers were being burst, he said.

“I received a call from Subhash Bhamre (Minister of State for Defence and local MP) and he informed us about Chandu’s release,” Bhushan said, adding that he was grateful to the Defence Minister and all the officials of DGMO for their tireless efforts to bring Chandu back.

Bhushan had also written to the human rights organisations in Pakistan, seeking help to secure his brother’s release, he said. “I even tweeted to Pakistan’s ambassador at United Nations and sought her help,” he said.