Indian Sikh pilgrim goes missing in Pakistan

Sikh pilgrims leaving for Pakistan by a special train from Attari Railway Station on to celebrate Baisakhi and visit Panja Sahib,Nankana Sahib and Dera Sahib. (file photo) Sikh pilgrims leaving for Pakistan by a special train from Attari Railway Station on to celebrate Baisakhi and visit Panja Sahib,Nankana Sahib and Dera Sahib. (file photo)

A 24-year-old Indian man has gone missing in Pakistan during Baisakhi festival celebrations, according to a report in The Express Tribune. The man has been identified as Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar. He had arrived in Pakistan along with other Sikh pilgrims to celebrate Baisakhi festival on April 12, the report added.

His disappearance was only noticed when he failed to collect his passport from the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) within the stipulated time. According to an initial probe, he disappeared on reaching Lahore from Nankana Sahib. A search to locate him is underway, the report said.

Earlier, Kiran Bala alias Amna Bibi, who hailed from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, had arrived in Lahore by a special train on April 12 to attend Baisakhi festival. During her visit, she embraced Islam and married a resident of Hingerwal, Lahore, on April 16 at a ceremony held at an Islamic seminary here. After contracting marriage, Kiran also wrote to the Foreign Office for extension to her visa as she is receiving “life threats”.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd