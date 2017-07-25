Renowned Indian scientist Professor Yash Pal dead

Professor Yash Pal passed away on July 24. Professor Yash Pal passed away on July 24.

Renowned Indian scientist Padma Vibhushan Professor Yash Pal reportedly passed away on Monday in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He was 90. While the cause of death was not immediately known, he had reportedly recovered from cancer a few years ago.

A scientist of international repute, Pal was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and India’s second highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2013. In his illustrious career, Pal made significant contributions in the field of science and to the study of cosmic rays, high-energy physics, astrophysics and development, among others. More details are awaited.

