Indian Science Congress: Imphal varsity spruced up, but venue change shadow looms large

Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (Source: AP/File Photo) Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (Source: AP/File Photo)

The plenary sessions, an important feature of every Indian Science Congress (ISC) till date, has been scrubbed out of the agenda in its 105th edition in Manipur due to the last-minute venue change from Hyderabad to Imphal. Also, the event, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, will not witness the presence of any Nobel Laureate and is expected to be attended by barely 5,000 delegates of the 12,000 who had registered to attend the event at Hyderabad.

In each edition, the ISC witnesses a minimum of 32 plenary sessions, which are a coming together of distinguished Indian and foreign scientists and Nobel laureates who discuss burning scientific issues of the day for the benefit of students who attend from across the country. Many scientists too have decided not to attend, citing poor train connectivity to Imphal.

Organisers admit that the venue change might cast a shadow on the largest annual congregation of Indian scientists. Meanwhile, on the eve of the inauguration, the Manipur University campus has received a facelift: new roads were being laid, and according to students’ union general secretary Laishram Kennedy Singh, the pathways were newly painted Thursday morning. “The organisers brought in migrant workers from outside the state to set up the two main tents where the main events will be held,” he said. “A lot of people came in from Assam to speed up the work.”

About the plenary sessions, former Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) general president Ashok Saxena said: “In every session, we used to invite five senior Indian scientists and at least 3-4 scientists from abroad. But we now cannot hold plenary sessions with only Indian scientists”. The change of venue in a short span of time has “severely affected the science congress”, he admitted.

Owing to “disturbances on campus”, Osmania University in Hyderabad had expressed inability to host the congress this year in January. This led the ISCA executive committee to move the venue to Manipur University. Saxena also said that from now on, a university interested in hosting the congress will be expected to give in writing a letter of support from the Governor and Chief Minister of the state. “If you want to host, submit your governor’s acceptance, provide all facilities, as well as letter from the Chief Minister,” he said.

Sources in ISCA said Lovely Professional University had, soon after the fiasco in Hyderabad, offered to hold the ISC in January itself. “However, Punjab is a Congress-ruled state and LPU is a private university and we did not want a repeat of what happened in Hyderabad,” the official said.

The 106th edition is expected to be held at Barkatullah University in Bhopal between January 3 and 7 next year, the official added. Manipur University Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey said that it was definitely a “risk” to take on the project of hosting the ISC, but said “it was a very good opportunity to show off” the state of Manipur.

Meanwhile, ISCA, 2017-18, general president Achyuta Samanta clarified that the photos of the Dalai Lama that were shared on the website were to show participants that he was “expected” to attend the event, not “confirmed”. “We extended our interest to host the Dalai Lama but his calendar was full,” he said.

