Indian railways train toilets set for makeover

Railways to spend Rs 3.5 lakh extra per toilet for the upgrade.

Toilets in the trains, an abiding pain-point for the Railways and its passengers, are finally set to get a major makeover to resemble those in premium-class airlines. Railways is ready with a prototype of new ergonomic, modular toilets for all AC as well as non-AC classes.

Made of imported Korean material, the interiors of western-style toilets for AC coaches are predominantly white with soft, non-reflective LED illumination. The typical steel sink has been replaced with a modular wash-basin. The toilet seat is attached with stainless steel, anti-theft fittings. Railway engineers had also tried sensor-based touch-free taps as well, but that idea was done away with, sources said.

The new toilet made for non-AC coaches carries a signature blue theme with a “posh look”, officials said.

Complete with modern toiletries and with specially coated flooring to minimise soiling, the toilets also have an automatic fragrance dispenser and soap dispenser. There is absolute concealed plumbing and even the door-locks have been made aeroplane-like. These are all zero-discharge bio-toilets.

It would take Railways an extra of Rs 3.5 lakh per toilet to make the upgrade, sources said.

