Indian Railways to unveil first of its premium Shatabdi Express under Swarn project today

Entertainment units aboard a Shatabdi train. (Source: Express photo) Entertainment units aboard a Shatabdi train. (Source: Express photo)

The Indian Railways will unveil the first of its overhauled premium trains under its ‘Swarn’ project on Monday. The new Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express is the first of the 30 trains–15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi–that were planned for a complete overhaul at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The interiors of the new trains have received a complete makeover with facilities like on-board entertainment systems, trolley service for catering, clean toilets with automatic doors. Security of passengers has also been a focus with installation of CCTV surveillance cameras, extra railway police personnel etc. The cost of upgrade for each train is Rs 50 lakh.

Rajdhani Express trains that ply to destinations like Mumbai, Howrah, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar were among those selected for upgrade and among the Shatabdi Express trains were Howrah-Puri, New Delhi-Chandigarh, New Delhi-Kanpur, Howrah-Ranchi, Anand Vihar-Kathgodam.

Punctuality has also seen as a key focus area for these new trains. Also, Railways has introduced several new additions to the on-train catering menu. The staff will don new uniforms and have received special training for serving in the revamped trains.

Aesthetics play a major role in the upgrade of the train. It will include vinyl wrapping and florescent strips for easier movement of travellers. The exteriors of the trains have also been covered with an anti-graffiti coating. Odour control systems have been installed in all coaches as well.

Comfort and entertainment are also provided ample focus. Passengers are given disposable headrest covers in executive class, all coaches are equipped for braille-signage for the visually impaired. Also entertainment systems include wi-fi hotspots, HD streaming and more.

