Indian Railways to introduce six new trains, releases new timetable

Indian Railways new train Tejas. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 21st May 2017, Mumbai.

The Indian Railways will soon introduce six new trains under the Tejas, Humsafar, and Antyodaya to enhance the frequency of the trains, as announced on Monday.

Under the new schedule, the Tejas will run six days a week between New Delhi and Chandigarh; there will be a weekly Humsafar express between Sealdah and Jammu Tawi and a tri-weekly Humsafar express between Allahabad and Anand Vihar. A weekly Antyodaya express will run on routes between Bilaspur-Ferozepur and Darbhanga- Jalandhar.

The Indian Railways will also enhance the frequency of train 12595/12596 and 12571/12572 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Humsafar expresses to thrice and four times a week respectively. Besides upgrading several trains to superfast trains, the Indian Railways has also increased the speed of 17 other trains.

(With inputs with IANS)

