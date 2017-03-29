Indian railways suffering losses in passenger sector every year

Railways incurred losses of Rs 33,491 crore on passenger operations in 2014-15 while in 2015-16 the figure was Rs 35,918 crore. (File) Railways incurred losses of Rs 33,491 crore on passenger operations in 2014-15 while in 2015-16 the figure was Rs 35,918 crore. (File)

Railways is incurring losses on passenger operations every year, Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday. Railways incurred losses of Rs 33,491 crore on passenger operations in 2014-15 while in 2015-16 the figure was Rs 35,918 crore, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in the House.

He said the losses incurred on account of passenger fare are not separately maintained. In order to reduce the loss and earn profit, railways has evaluated various alternatives relating to rationalisation of passenger fare structure and it is an ongoing process.

Dynamic fare structure has been introduced in new trains such as Humsafar and Antodaya Express to increase earnings. Flexi-fare scheme has also been introduced in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto train since September 9 last year.

Besides Suvidha and special trains on special charges have been pressed into service to meet the surge in demand during peak seasons, holidays and festivals.

