Safety in Indian Railways a very pressing, urgent need: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Safety in Indian Railways is a very pressing and an urgent need.” PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Safety in Indian Railways is a very pressing and an urgent need.” PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said safety in Indian Railways is a very pressing and an urgent need. Speaking at an event in New Delhi today, the railway minister said: “Safety in Indian Railways is a very pressing and an urgent need. ISRO, Rail Tech & Indian Railways looking to work together to see how we can make use of space technology to make travel safer.”

He announced a slew of measures to achieve passenger safety such as the provision of CCTV cameras in coaches and stations for enhanced security among others. He also said that all RPF and TTEs to be in proper uniform while on duty to bring transparency. Earlier this month, in an effort to reduce railway accidents, Goyal had announced that that target of removing all unmanned level crossings could be achieved within a year, instead of the initial goal of three years. At an event in IIM-Calcutta, the railway minister had said: “Initially, the Railways had a target of removing all unmanned crossings in three years. But, I told them, why not do it within a year.”

Goyal said around 5,000 unmanned level crossings, which account for nearly 30-35 per cent of total rail accidents, need to be removed by the railways in the next one year.

The minister had chaired a high-level meeting with top Railway Board officials on train safety in New Delhi on September 7.

