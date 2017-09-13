Indian Railways permits m-Aadhar as ID proof for travellers

Representational Image Representational Image

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said it has decided to allow m- Aadhar, a digital version of the Aadhar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class. The m- Aadhar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card.

It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhar has been linked. To show Aadhar, a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password. “m- Aadhar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways,” the ministry said in a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App