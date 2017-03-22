On World Water Day, Railways unveils water conservation policy

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo) Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (File Photo)

The Railways unveiled its water conservation policy, a first in the transportation sector, to reduce wastage of the precious natural resource on the World Water Day on Wednesday. The Railways’ policy envisages participation of private players in recycling water for non-potable usage on BOOT (build, own, operate and transfer) basis. “Today is the World Water Day. But I believe observing it for just one day will not serve the purpose. It should be celebrated every day,” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said in New Delhi while launching the policy. The policy covers all aspects of water usage including recycling, conservation and recharge of ground water.

It also aims to improve water usage efficiency by setting up recycling plants, sewage treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and by rainwater harvesting on railways land. Private players will be encouraged to set up these plants and the Railways will ensure the purchase of treated water from these units.

Describing the step as environment-friendly, Prabhu said, “We had already announced for restoration and revival of all our water bodies along the tracks and on rail land last year. We had also announced plan for plantation of five crore tress on rail land.” The water policy is part of the commitments India has made to the UN under the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) to reduce water consumption and the Railways has assumed a pro-active role in it.

Railways also gave green certificates to Diesel Locomotive Factory at Varanasi, Perambur Carriage Workshop at Chennai.

