Indian Railways launches ‘Voluntary Safety Reporting’ website for its 13 lakh employees

Chairman Railway Board through a letter addressed to all railway employees gave assurance of confidentiality. (File) Chairman Railway Board through a letter addressed to all railway employees gave assurance of confidentiality. (File)

Indian Railways Saturday launched the “Voluntary Safety Reporting” website for its 13 lakh employees who can now report internal lapses in safety operations and hazards anonymously.

The system, now live, gives employees two features. One, they can report lapses without disclosing their identities. Secondly, they can also choose to provide their contact details for feedback confidentially, in which case their identities will never be revealed.

Chairman Railway Board through a letter addressed to all railway employees gave assurance of confidentiality. “I assure you that no penal action will be taken for vokuntary reporting and the identities will never be disclosed without personal consent,” the letter says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App