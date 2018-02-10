Indian Railways has 13,000 ‘absentee’ employees, will terminate services

“Railways have instructed all officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the employees’ rolls after following due process,” the statement stated. “Railways have instructed all officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the employees’ rolls after following due process,” the statement stated.

The Indian Railways has identified more than 13,000 employees in its ranks who are on “unauthorised” leave for a long time and initiated disciplinary action to terminate their services, it said Friday.

The railways had launched a drive to improve performance of the organisation and boost the morale of sincere and diligent employees. The action is part of that campaign.

“A massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various establishments of Railways has been initiated. As a result of the drive, more than 13,000 employees out of about 13 lakh employees were found to be on unauthorised absence for a long time,” the railways said in a statement.

The establishment has initiated disciplinary action under the rules to terminate the service of such absentees. “Railways have instructed all officers and supervisors to weed out these employees from the employees’ rolls after following due process,” the statement stated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App