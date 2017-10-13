‘Steam Express’ to run between Delhi cantonment-Rewari from tomorrow: All you need to know

The first train of this season will run on Saturday and will be hauled by Fairy Queen, a 1855- built World’s oldest steam locomotive and Guinness Book of Record holder. (Representational photo) The first train of this season will run on Saturday and will be hauled by Fairy Queen, a 1855- built World’s oldest steam locomotive and Guinness Book of Record holder. (Representational photo)

In a major boost to tourism sector, the Indian Railways has announced to commence a team hauled tourist train ‘Steam Express’ between Delhi Cantonment and Haryana’s Rewari city on every second Saturday of the month. The operation will begin from October 14 and will continue till April, 2018. It has the capacity of 60 passengers.

The first train of this season will run on Saturday and will be hauled by Fairy Queen, a 1855- built World’s oldest steam locomotive and Guinness Book of Record holder.

The Fairy Queen has been restored and housed at 1893-built Rewari Railway Heritage Museum, plying between the Indian capital of New Delhi and Alwar, in Rajasthan. This iconic locomotive is maintained by Rewari Steam Centre of Delhi Division, Northern Railway.

The train will start from Delhi Cantonment at 10:30 am and will reach Rewari at 1:00 pm. The travellers will be given the opportunity to visit Rewari Steam Centre, which is the only working steam locomotive shed over Indian Railways homing 10 steam locomotives. After a break of about three hours, Steam Express will again start from Rewari at 4:15 pm and will reach back Delhi Cantonment at around 06:15 pm.

How to book ticket

Tickets for this train can be booked at the Indian Railway or IRCTC website www.railtourismindia.com as well as at various tourist facilitation centres of IRCTC, National Rail Museum (NRM) and through travel operators.

Fares of the train

The fares have been planned in packages which will include to and fro journey and a visit to the heritage Steam Shed at Rewari. The fare for the two-way journeys between Delhi to Rewari and back will be Rs 6480 for adults and Rs 3240 for children, while, it will be Rs 3240 for adults and Rs 1620 for children for one way journey.

Dates on which train will run

During the tourist season 2017-18, the Steam Train will run every second Saturday from October to April on October 14, November 11, December 09 2017, January 13, February 10, March 10 and April 14, 2018. The Indian Railways has also said that Some additional trips, if desired and required, can also be planned.

Commencement of this operation will also mark the celebration of “Paryatan Parv” which started on October 5 and end on October 25, 2017. Paryatan Parva is a nationwide event to showcase tourism potential of the country.

Over the years, Indian Railways have initiated several innovative measures to promote steam tourism in the country which includes operation of steam charters in hill railways, regular steam operation in world heritage railways, restoration of steam locomotives etc.

