After lizard found in food, RK caterers set to lose Poorva Express contract

In a statement to news agency ANI, the passenger had said, “The thing which I regret the most is that I was given medicines really late. I was not given any medication for about four hours.” (Source: ANI) In a statement to news agency ANI, the passenger had said, “The thing which I regret the most is that I was given medicines really late. I was not given any medication for about four hours.” (Source: ANI)

RK Caterers, the biggest private food vendor in Indian Railways, is set to lose Poorva Express’ contract days after a lizard was found in a meal served onboard this train. The company had earlier lost the contract for Sealdah Rajdhani this year. The incident took place onboard the Poorva Express when a passenger found the reptile covered with rice after taking a few bites from the vegetarian biryani he had ordered, much to his disgust.

After the incident, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Danapur Kishor Kumar and other officials took stock of the issue, inquired about the health of the passenger and gave him the requisite medicines. The passenger took to Twitter to file a complaint with the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. He later told the media that he was provided medicines really late. Also Read: Lizard found in food served onboard Poorva Express: Railway officials inquire matter

In a statement to news agency ANI, the passenger had said, “The thing which I regret the most is that I was given medicines really late. I was not given any medication for about four hours.” DRM Kishor Kumar assured a detailed inquiry into the matter. “It is a very unfortunate incident. A detailed inquiry would be conducted in the case and necessary action would be taken,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kumar further added that the department’s main concern was the health of the passengers. “Our concern was the health of all the passengers. All the passengers were attended and it was ensured that the passengers were given the necessary health treatment,” he added.

The DRM said the untoward incident will be taken as a feedback to improve passenger services in Indian Railways. His remarks comes weeks after a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed that unpurified water was being used to make beverages, rats and cockroaches were found in the pantry and food was being left out in the open among a number of other things.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd